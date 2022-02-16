Rest in peace: Poet Maya Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson, passes away

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Guy Johnson, the son of poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, has passed away.

The official social media account for Maya Angelou shared the news saying Johnson died peacefully Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland.

“Mr. GUY JOHNSON passed away peacefully at his home this morning in Oakland, California. Arrangements will be made and announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your prayers and words of comfort and strength,” the post read.

KRON4’s Reyna Harvey had spoken to Guy Johnson on Monday about Maya becoming the first Black woman on a U.S. quarter.

Johnson played a big role in choosing Angelou’s depiction for the quarter.