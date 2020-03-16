SF Mayor Breed announces $10M program to provide paid sick leave for workers impacted by virus

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference at the future site of a Transitional Age Youth Navigation Center on January 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the opening of a new SAFE Navigation center for the homeless at 33 Gough. The opening brings the total number of new shelter beds that are opened, under construction of in development to more than 1,000 before the end of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday announced a new program that will provide paid sick leave for workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Mayor Breed said the $10 billion Workers and Families First Program will provide paid sick leave to private-sector workers.

It includes $10 million in public funding that will provide businesses with funding to provide an additional 5 days of sick leave pay to workers beyond their existing policies.

“Public health comes first in this crisis, but we know that many people have less flexibility to stay home and keep paying their rent if they do get sick,” said Mayor Breed. “We want everyone to know that staying home to take care of themselves and their families is the most important thing they can do, not only for their own health but also to slow the spread of this virus in our community. By providing more paid sick leave to our workers, San Francisco can help us make sure people are making the right choices to help us all get through this crisis.”

All San Francisco businesses will be eligible, with up to 20% of funds reserved for small businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

The City will contribute up to one week (40 hours) at $15.59 per hour (minimum wage) per employee, or $623 per employee.

The employer will pay the difference between the minimum wage and an employee’s full hourly wage.

This program will be available only if the employee has exhausted their currently available sick leave, has exhausted or is not eligible for federal or state supplemental sick leave, and the employer agrees to extend sick leave beyond current benefits.

For more information on the Workers and Families First program, visit oewd.org.

Latest Stories: