Mayor Breed announces $3.1 million in grants for nonprofit organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday $3.1 million in grants for nonprofit organizations.

Breed, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD), the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, the San Francisco Arts Commission and Community Vision announced $3.1 million in transformative awards for nonprofit space acquisition and lease stabilization.

This includes $2.15 million in vital support for Latin-led organizations expanding their space and services at new affordable housing sites in the Mission District.

The grants are part of the City’s Nonprofit Sustainability Initiative (NSI), which deploys financials assistance, professional services, assessment tools and other resources to help stabilize nonprofits and are vital to providing and supporting residents including low-income families and children with social and mental health services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

LIST OF GRANTEES:

West Bay Pilipino Multi Service Center – an organization that is celebrating 50 years of service to Filipino Americans and has continued providing essential services to low-income, immigrant youth and their families during the pandemic, was awarded funding to acquire a 7,500 square foot building located in the SoMa Pilipinas Cultural District

Alternative Family Services (AFS) – supports vulnerable children and families in need of stability, safety, and wellbeing in communities

Asian Women’s Shelter (AWS) – supports immigrant, refugee, and U.S.-born survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking to escape abuse, heal and stabilize

Dance Brigade (also known as Dance Mission) – has the opportunity to increase its square footage from 8,600 square feet to 14,853 square feet and acquire a parcel in the to-be-developed multi-use property at 2205 Mission Street

Galería de la Raza | Studio 24 (Galería) – supports Chicano/Latino artists in the visual, literary, media, and performing art fields whose works explore new aesthetic possibilities for socially committed art

HOMEY (Homies Organizing the Mission to Empower Youth) – inspires high-risk youth to not only choose a path of education, self-sufficiency and non-violence, but also strive towards physical, mental and emotional health

Open Door Legal (ODL) – is pioneering the country’s first system of universal access to civil legal representation

PODER (People Organizing to Defend Economic and Environmental Rights) – has served low-income Latinx immigrant families and youth in the Mission, Excelsior, and other southeast San Francisco neighborhoods for nearly 30 years

Support for Families of Children with Disabilities (SFCD) – provides information, education, referrals, leadership opportunities and support services to families of children with any kind of disability or special health care need

The Village Project – supports the well-being of children with an after-school academic support program with homework and literacy support, and sports

Women’s Audio Mission (WAM) – uses music and media to attract over 2,500 underserved Bay Area women/girls/gender non-conforming (GNC) individuals annually to creative technology/STEM studies in the only professional recording studios in the world built and run by women

Youth Speaks (YS) – creates safe spaces that challenge young people to find, develop, publicly present, and apply their voices as creators of societal change

You can find more information on the Office of the Mayor’s website.

