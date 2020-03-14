Mayor Breed announces moratorium to prevent evictions related to coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference at the future site of a Transitional Age Youth Navigation Center on January 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the opening of a new SAFE Navigation center for the homeless at 33 Gough. The opening brings the total number of new shelter beds that are opened, under construction of in development to more than 1,000 before the end of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday a moratorium on residential evictions related to those impacted financially by the coronavirus.

The moratorium will prevent any resident from being evicted due to a loss of income related to a business closure, loss of hours or wages, layoffs, or out-of-pocket medical costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breed issued the moratorium under the power of the local emergency she declared on Feb. 25.

The eviction moratorium will be in effect for 30 days. It can be extended by the mayor for another 30 days through an Executive Order.

“Protecting public health means keeping people secure in their housing, which we know is a challenge right now as our economy and our workers are being severely impacted by this crisis,” Breed said. “This moratorium will help people stay stable if they lose income because they get sick, a family member gets sick, or their job is impacted by the economic damage the coronavirus is causing. This all part of our larger plan to provide support and resources to everyone in our city who is suffering under the spread of COVID-19.”

Under the order, a tenant must notify their landlord that they cannot pay rent due to a COVID-19 related impact.

Within one week of the notice, the tenant must provide documentation or other information that they cannot pay rent.

Tenants will have up to six months after the termination of the emergency declaration to repay any back due rent.

Under the order, financial impacts means a substantial loss of household income due to business closure, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, layoffs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

A financial impact is related to COVID-19 if it was directly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor’s proclamation, the health officer’s declaration of local health emergency, or public health orders related to COVID-19 from local, state or federal authorities.

Latest News Headlines: