Mayor Breed announces new $3K stipend for San Francisco teachers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday announced a new program to keep teachers in the city.

The city’s budget will now include $10 million for a pilot program for teachers serving disadvantaged students.

Nearly all of the schools targeted by the pilot program are located in the city’s Bayview, Mission, and southeastern neighborhoods.

The teachers will receive an additional $3,000 per year on top of their base salary to stay in the school district.

The mayor is hoping this will help lower the high turnover rate of teachers in those areas.

This program comes at a time when teachers say they can’t afford to live in the Bay Area communities where they teach.

Officials say the average daycare provider would need to earn four times their salary to afford market-rate rents.

Kindergarten teachers can afford less than half the rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the Bay Area.

There are two pilot programs underway in the Bay Area where schools are using existing land to build housing for teachers.

Latest News Headlines: