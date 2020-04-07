Mayor Breed announces priority testing for first responders in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco’s mayor says that beginning today, first responders can get tested for coronavirus at a drive-thru facility at Piers 30 and 32.

Mayor London Breed also says the city has secured hotel rooms for many of those working on the front lines of the pandemic.

“They are taking care of us so it’s important that we take care of them and one of the most basic things that we can do is to make sure they have access to testing,” Mayor Breed said.

Mayor London Breed announced that the drive thru testing will first concentrate on fire, police, paramedics, and health care workers but will soon expand to those other essential city workers, such as Muni drivers.

“Who are interacting with the public more so than most others,” Breed said.

The city has also contracted with two hotels with nearly 900 rooms combined for health care workers on the front lines of this crisis.

“It’s critically important that they be able to remain here and not potentially infect their families or others going back home,” Trent Rhorer, SF Human Services Agency, said.

And in a shift of strategy the city says they will also be sending the homeless to hotels instead of the temporary Moscone West Shelter after two residents tested positive, which means they now expect to need 4,500 rooms – a thousand more that previously anticipated.

Those homeless who test negative or have recovered from the virus can go back to Moscone West, which will be reconfigured to partitioned spaces and house only 200 beds down from the original 400.

It was also announced that two additional health care providers and two new patients have tested positive at for coronavirus at Laguna Honda Hospital, bringing the total infected there to 16.

All of the new cases are from what’s called the South 5 neighborhood and all of the patients there were retested over the weekend.

“Results are pending the retesting of South 5 staff is happening today,” Dr. Grant Colfax, SF Director Public Health, said.

The majority of the positive cases at the nursing home are said to be in good condition.

Two were listed in fair condition and have transferred to local hospitals for acute care.

