Mayor Breed backs SF police chief Scott amid call over resignation

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is not asking Police Chief Bill Scott to resign.

Her announcement comes after the police union demanded that the chief resign after he apologized for the raid of a journalist’s home.

Mayor Breed says she’s not okay with police raids on reporters.

She also says at her request, Chief Scott is asking for an independent entity to take over the Jeff Adachi investigation.

The mayor has expressed concerns about the investigation before.

The NAACP and police commission are also backing Chief Scott’s apology.

