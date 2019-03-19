Mayor Breed calls for more accountability from MLB in Larry Baer incident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - San Francisco Mayor London Breed is calling for more accountability from Major League Baseball regarding the incident involving Giants President Larry Baer.

Earlier this month, a video surfaced that showed an altercation between Baer and his wife.

"Major League Baseball needs to send a message that any and all acts of violence against women is unacceptable," Breed said in a statement.

Several Bay Area advocates against domestic violence penned an open letter to the MLB Commissioner calling for Baer's suspension.

"The letter written by several respected women leaders in our domestic violence community echoes an all too familiar reality where incidents involving violence against women are not met with true accountability," Breed said. "While Mr. Baer has apologized and expressed remorse for his behavior, it does not excuse his actions and it does not erase what transpired. Mr. Baer’s actions were serious and wrong."

The couple had issued a statement saying that they regretted having a "heated argument in public over a family matter."

"We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue," the couple said.

Baer has since taken a leave of absence from the team following the release of the video.

The following is a response from the Giants regarding the open letter and Breed's statement:

We have read the very thoughtful letter and the subsequent statement from the Mayor and we value the sentiments and perspectives expressed. We have worked closely with the Mayor and with many of the women who authored the letter and we deeply respect them and their work in the community. We take this matter very seriously and we appreciate their concerns. Because it is currently under review, we have no further comment at this time.

