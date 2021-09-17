Mayor Breed caught violating San Francisco mask requirement

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks to Rosa Parks Elementary School students during the Great California Shakeout Earthquake Drill on October 17, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Millions of people around the world practiced how to stop, drop and hold on as they participated in the 12th ShakeOut drill that coincided with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed has been caught violating a San Francisco health order at a jazz club in the Tenderloin.

Breed was recorded Wednesday night at The Black Cat dancing and singing along to the band’s performance in an intimate setting packed with maskless guests. She is among the guests seen without a mask.

In San Francisco, face masks are required inside certain businesses, like restaurants and bars. The Black Cat jazz lounge is also a bar and bistro and was serving drinks at the time.

The city went back to requiring face masks inside on August 3, even if patrons are fully vaccinated.

The order requires “wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public settings. Indoor settings, whether public or private, are higher risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially when you are with people you do not live with.”

Some exceptions apply. People are allowed to remove the mask, but only when actively eating or drinking.

The order adds, “For clarity, Well-Fitted Masks may be removed while actively eating or drinking at events other than indoor dining, such as live performances and movies.”

At one point in the video posted by a San Francisco Chronicle reporter, both of Breed’s hands are visible while she is standing and dancing along, and she is not seen holding food or a drink. The clip goes on for one minute without her taking a sip or a bite of food.

