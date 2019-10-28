Mayor Breed declares local emergency to provide shelter to fire evacuees

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency on Sunday night to provide emergency shelter to the Kincade Fire evacuees.

San Francisco will open a temporary disaster shelter to help those who have been displaced.

The shelter will be located at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Gough Street.

It can help 200 people and will open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

The shelter will be open to serve adults, families, and pets.

No proof of documentation is necessary, and all evacuees seeking safe shelter are welcome.