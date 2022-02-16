Mayor Breed discusses next steps for school board replacements

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed laid out the next steps and the challenges ahead for whoever is chosen to replace the three commissioners recalled in Tuesday’s special election.

The two parents who started the successful recall campaign tell KRON4 they plan on helping the mayor fill the empty school board seats.

Autumn Looijen and Siva Raj ran the winning SF School Board Recall campaign from their kitchen but if you think they’re done with using their influence to shape the future of education for students in San Francisco, think again.

“So in selecting those new school board members we’re going to be asking some very hard questions. Questions that these parents provided me with and want me to ask of the people I am going to be interviewing,” Mayor London Breed said.

Looijen and Raj say they plan to be fully engaged in their own question asking process, vetting potential school board candidates to be submitted for the mayor’s approval.

“I think she is putting a lot of thought into this process, and taking a lot of consultation. We’re also planning on running an open process to help her vet candidates. So people can come to us and answer some questions about how they will approach some of the crises,” Looijen said.

“Our goal is to help in that process as much as possible. We plan to source candidates. Screen them with the help of the community, and really quickly in the next few weeks and offer those candidates to the mayor,” Raj said.

One of the co-chairs of the no on recall campaign has some concerns with the mayor’s judgment considering one of her previous selections, Faauuga Moliga, is one of the three board commissioners recalled.

“I am concerned that it is going to be a political game. That she is going to select people that she wants to be put into the political scene in San Francisco. So, they can later run for Board of Supervisors, and she can have more allies on the Board of Supervisors,” Tara Ramos, co-chair of No of the Recall campaign, said.

The next steps are the department of elections tallies all of the votes, forward those results to the Board of Supervisors for certification. That process can last around a month.

“Once a vacancy occurs that’s when I will have an opportunity to appoint. My hope is that I can make a decision that SanFranciscan’s can be proud of,” Mayor Breed said.