Mayor Breed hands out lunches to firefighters in honor of International Firefighters Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “I can’t thank you all enough for what you do we’re gonna get through this we’re going to be a stronger city because of this and we have you to thank for that,” Mayor London Breed said.

Mayor Breed handed out bags lunches prepared by a local Sundanese cafe to the men and women working out of Fire Station 6.

It was a way to honor International Firefighters Day and a way to say thanks for the risks they take everyday, especially during this pandemic.

Over 500 meals were delivered to firefighters, EMT’s and dispatchers in San Francisco Monday and thousands more were handed out in other major cities like LA and New York.

It’s an effort organized by non-profit called Frontline Food.

Starting in March in San Francisco, they raise donations to hire local restaurants to feed those first responders putting their lives on the line.

“Part one as we raise funds to support local restaurants who are getting hit so hard with the COVIDE crisis. Part two is we’re bringing meals to Frontline workers and impacted populations people who are affected people who are affected by the pandemic,” Sydney Gressel with Frontline Food said.

Mayor Breed says the city is doing what it can to support their first responders everyday in this crisis.

“We have a hotel rooms for our first responders, we have childcare, we want to make sure they get the mental health support that they need if that’s what they need, they are taking care of our whole city so it’s important that we take care of them the feeling is mutual here,” Mayor Breed said.

The mayor got thanked today as well, by one of the founders of Frontline Foods, who is also an ER nurse at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital for her strong leadership shutting down the city early.

“I think we can spank her for saving tons of thousands of lives in the city we can thank her for not for helping not overwhelm the medical system in the city,” Chief Jeanine Nicholson said.

The fire chief also credits the early shutdown of the city for one of the contributing factors as to why at this point no San Francisco firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest Stories: