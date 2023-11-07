SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salesforce’s annual event Dreamforce will be held in San Francisco in Sept. 2024, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday on X.

Thanks to @Benioff, Dreamforce is coming back for another incredible year in our beautiful city by the bay — the only place it has ever called home. Mayor London Breed

In August, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff threatened not to have the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco due to the city’s cleanliness and safety.

Benioff stated that Dreamforce 2023 set new standards with outstanding safety measures, cleanliness, and hospitality.

Dreamforce will take place from Sept. 17 to 19, 2024.