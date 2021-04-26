Mayor Breed nominates City Attorney Dennis Herrera to lead SF Public Utilities Commission

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, city attorney Dennis Herrera, center, speaks at a news conference next to acting mayor London Breed, left, at City Hall in San Francisco. San Francisco officials are offering to buy Pacific Gas & Electric’s power lines and other infrastructure in the city for $2.5 billion. Mayor London Breed and City Attorney Dennis Herrera presented the offer in a letter sent to the utility Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed nominated City Attorney Dennis Herrera to serve as the next General Manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission on Monday.

“I am proud to nominate Dennis Herrera to serve as General Manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission,” said Mayor Breed. “Dennis has been a great champion in San Francisco across a wide range of issues from civil rights to protecting our environment, and most importantly he has been someone who always puts the people of this City first. By bringing his experience in office and his commitment to public service to this new position, I am confident the SFPUC will be able to deliver the high-quality services our residents deserve while continuing to advance nationally-recognized programs like CleanPowerSF and pursue ambitious efforts like public power. Dennis is the right leader for the hard-working employees of the SFPUC and this City.”

This would put Herrera in charge of a commission which provides retail drinking water and wastewater services to San Francisco, plus wholesale water to three Bay Area counties. It also provides green hydroelectric and solar power to Hetch Hetchy electricity customers, and power to the residents and businesses of San Francisco through the CleanPowerSF program, the city said.

He first took his role as city attorney in 2001.

“I will always cherish the groundbreaking work we have done in the City Attorney’s Office over these nearly 20 years,” he said. But now, Herrera says he is ready to lead San Francisco’s public utility.

“San Francisco’s public utility needs clean, innovative and decisive leadership to meet that challenge. I am ready to take the lead in ensuring that all San Franciscans have sustainable and affordable public power, clean and reliable water, and, overall, a public utility that once again makes them proud,” Herrera said. “I want to thank Mayor Breed for this unique opportunity to stand up for ratepayers and usher in a new era of clean leadership at the top of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.”

Now that he has been nominated, he must be interviewed by all five members of a commission that oversees the SFPUC. They would then consider decide whether or not to formally recommend him to the Mayor.

His official appointment could take a few weeks if approved, the city said.