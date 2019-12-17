Mayor Breed pledges to solve San Francisco street challenges

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Less than a week after Oracle announced it was pulling its Open World Conference out of San Francisco, the mayor has pledged the city must and will do more to clean up the streets.

Surrounded by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, visitors, and Conference Bureau, San Francisco Mayor London Breed pledged the city will do more.

“We have to start focusing on what we need to do to improve the conditions of our streets in San Francisco,” Breed said.

The mayor was not only speaking to locals and tourists, but also to large companies and organizations that may be considering pulling their convention out of San Francisco, as Oracle did last week.

“Wherever you walk in San Francisco should be a good experience and we are committed to changing that,” Breed said.

The mayor talked about the need for more power washes, trash bins, police officers, shelters and affordable housing, but she was short on specifics other than to says she has let department heads know the streets must be their top budget priorities.

“If it isn’t regarding homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, housing, if those aren’t the top issues, then it’s not going to be prioritized,” Breed said.

“It’s almost like a hopeful situation, I really hope and pray something can eventually happen,” one person said.

Those shopping near Union Square were not overly optimistic but hopeful things can improve.

“I think it’s a great idea, oftentimes we don’t come to the city because it is filthy and feces in the street, people urinating,” another said.

The mayor also made it clear that billions of dollars in annual tourist money is at stake if things don’t turn around.

That’s why she also encouraged residents to reach out to their supervisor and let them know cleaning up the streets should also be their top priority.