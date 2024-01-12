SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed signed legislation to permit the San Francisco Police Department to begin installing 400 automated license plate readers (ALPR) to address public safety issues in the city.

“We are making progress disrupting crimes and we are sending a message that San Francisco is not tolerating criminal activity of any kind,” said Mayor London Breed. “While we are continuing to build back our police force, it’s the smart thing to do to incorporate technology that supports the hard work our officers do every day to take care of our city and arrest those who think they can break the law in San Francisco. These license plate readers can play a critical role in disrupting retail theft, car break-ins, sideshows, and other criminal activity.”

According to the mayor’s office, ALPRs have assisted in making progress on public safety.

Between Nov. 20, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, compared to the same period the year before, San Francisco saw a 48 percent reduction in larceny-theft (including retail theft and auto break-ins), 17 percent reduction in motor vehicle theft and 26 percent reduction in burglaries, according to the mayor’s office.

Mayor Breed is directly working with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to ensure cameras are set up as quickly as possible, the mayor’s office confirms.

San Francisco Chief of Police Bill Scott spoke on the new legislation: “Installing a network of Automated License Plate Readers across the city will greatly assist our officers in keeping San Francisco safe. These cameras will be a force multiplier, helping our hard-working officers to identify vehicles used in crimes and to apprehend offenders more quickly and precisely. I want to thank Mayor London Breed for her work to streamline and expedite this process, so we can begin using this technology immediately.”