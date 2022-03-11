SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Following a successful recall effort that sent three San Francisco school board members out the door, Mayor London Breed has appointed those members’ replacements.

Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi, and Lisa Weissman-Ward are the newest additions of the seven-member San Francisco Board of Education, Breed announced Friday in a press release.

The three replace Alison Collins, Gabriela López, and Faauuga Moliga who, critics say, were ousted due to misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.

Hsu, Motamedi, and Weisman-Ward will serve the remainder of the vacated terms through the end of 2022, according to the release.

Those three seats will be up for reelection later this year in November.

After February’s recall election, Breed met with a wide range of parents and education groups from over 50 schools across the city — ultimately ending up with the three she sworn in on Friday.

Ann Hsu

Hsu is a public school parent from the Richmond District who is also the president of Galileo High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association.

In addition, Hsu is a chairperson of the San Francisco Unified School District Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.

“I am honored to be selected by Mayor Breed and take this responsibility very seriously,” said Hsu in a press release. “I am also extremely excited to be joining the board with two very competent professional women who are mothers! Together with the current commissioners, we will work hard to turn a new page for SFUSD and put all the children of San Francisco on the right track to success.”

Lainie Motamedi

Motamedi is also a public school parent but lives in the Inner Sunset.

She just completed a four-year term serving as the co-chair of the Public Education Enrichment Fund Committee.

Lisa Weismann-Ward

Weismann-Ward is a public school parent from the Mission District.

As an immigration lawyer and educator, she also serves as the Associate Director of the Stanford Law School Immigrants’ Rights Clinic and is a member of the National Lawyers Guild and the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

“I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with the current and incoming School Board

members to make sure that we do right by our public school children and their educators,” said Weissman-Ward in a statement. “The challenges of learning loss, mental health, the opportunity gap

facing many students of color, and the district’s finances are real, but so too is our sense of hope

and commitment to turn things around.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.