Mayor Breed teams up with Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to hand out masks in Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With a heat advisory going into effect Saturday in San Francisco, the mayor was out in Dolores Park handing out masks.

She was joined by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence who are teaming up with the city to hand out one thousand face coverings for the labor day weekend.

“I’ve gotten way too many emails, text messages, social media tax as it relates to the behavior of people in this park in particular. Now, here’s a thing, let’s be honest, we know most people come here to pick people up. We know that it is lonely, it’s lonely during COVID right?” Mayor London Breed said.

Mayor London Breed got some laughs as she pushed her message across at the news conference held Friday afternoon at the section of Dolores Park commonly referred to as Gay Beach.

The sisters were instrumental in spreading the message of safe sex during the aids crisis, now with coronavirus they are pushing safe six — As in six feet for social distancing.

“And we know we’ve all been pent-up, we want to get out and we know this Labor Day weekend we’re going to see people come out. So the sisters would just like to gently remind you that masks are fabulous and we please encourage you to protect yourself and others and wear your mask,” Sister Roma said.

The mayor is urging residents and visitors to stay vigilant during this hot holiday weekend so they can avoid a spike in cases that could force a rolling back of planned re-openings.

“It’s Labor Day weekend we know people are gonna want to get together for with family members for barbecues we want people to really think twice because this is when COVID spreads even more and the last thing I wanna do is start re-opening process and have to dial it back again because within two weeks we discover a huge spike we’re asking the public to just be mindful wear your mask social distance and will be sure when you come to places like the beach or Dolores park or the other places we spread out,” Breed said.

Park rangers will also be out in force this weekend handing out masks, they’ve already handed out 14,000 in Dolores Park alone.

