SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment.

Preston says the commissioner had to sign an undated resignation letter as a condition of his re-appointment this spring. Preston called the practice of using these letters is “coercive” and deeply concerning.

He asked the SF City’s Attorney’s Office to draft an ordinance prohibiting the use of the letters. Preston is the chair of the government audit and oversight committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The committee will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the matter.

KRON4 reached out to Mayor Breed’s office for comment but has not heard back yet.