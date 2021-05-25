Mayor Breed unveils San Francisco’s business recovery plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Tuesday unveiled a series of new investments to support downtown San Francisco and the city’s economic recovery.

This plan complements the recently-announced Mid-Market Vibrancy and Safety Plan.

“A vibrant, thriving, and healthy Downtown is essential to San Francisco’s recovery. Our downtown is a core part of our city,” said Mayor Breed. “As we continue reopening and moving forward on our recovery, we need to make investments now to ensure our downtown area is welcoming, clean, and attractive, so that people want to come back and spend time in the area.”

As part of the plan, the Downtown Recovery Plan includes an expansion of the number of ambassadors in the downtown and Union Square areas; a series of events and activations throughout Downtown, at the site of the temporary Transbay Terminal, and along the waterfront; and improvements at Hallidie Plaza, the entrance to the Powell Street BART Station and site of the Cable Car turnaround.

The Mayor is proposing to support these programs with $9.5 million in funding in her proposed City budget. The Mayor’s proposed two-year budget will be introduced on June 1, 2021.

If approved in the budget, Ambassadors could be on the street by late summer.

Smaller events and performances are planned to begin in July. The Transbay and Port activations are already moving forward and slated to begin this summer.