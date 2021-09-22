How San Jose officials plan to combat homelessness

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose City Officials announced Wednesday a new set of proposals that would triple the number of emergency housing units.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced the initiative calling for a “compassionate and clean San Jose.”

The plan is billed as something that could reduce San Jose’s unhoused population by 20% according to a pair of memos to the city council.

It also calls for a three-fold increase in San Jose bridge positions to 300, which could dramatically reduce blight and illegal dumping in the city.

The pandemic has put a stop to the annual head count, but there are an estimated 6,000 homeless people in San Jose.

The city is focused on so-called “rapid build” projects like Rue Ferrari, along with converted motels.