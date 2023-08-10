(KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed was on a personal trip in Maui when the island’s deadly wildfires began. The fires have taken the lives of 36 people as of Thursday morning and that number is expected to rise.

Mayor Breed has since left the island of Maui and is now in Oahu, according to her office. Hawaii Governor Josh Green has issued an order encouraging all visitors in West Maui to depart the island.

Mayor Breed’s Office issued the following statement to KRON4 that read in part:

“The Mayor was never in danger. This wildfire is devastating to witness and our thoughts are with the people of Maui.”