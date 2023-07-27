(KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed signed off on a $14.6 billion city budget on Wednesday.

City officials say that money will be spent on funding for police and cutting down homelessness numbers by creating 600 new shelter beds and more than 1,000 permanent housing placements.

Five million dollars will also go towards public works and roughly $3 billion dollars will go towards community health resources. “People are counting on us to use this money wisely. To help change and save lives. To help make San Francisco better,” Mayor Breed said.

Although this is a milestone worth celebrating, Mayor Breed says there is still a long road ahead.