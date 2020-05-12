Mayor London Breed talks plan for reopening businesses in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “I know people are anxious to see city reopen, I am anxious to see city reopen,” Mayor London Breed said.

At a news conference Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke of the kinds of additional businesses that could reopen as early as next Monday for delivery and curbside pickup.

“Music and record stores, hobby toy and game stores home furnishing and home goods, cosmetic and beauty supplies,” Breed said.

But the city’s health director cautioned that decision depends on the number of people who are hospitalized.

“Today, we have 71 hospitalized in San Francisco with COVID-19. If we can keep within the range for a week, we anticipate the next group of businesses will open. If there is an increase in hospitalizations, we will see where new cases are coming from and shift focus there,” Dr. Grant Colfax said.

Health director Dr. Grant Colfax says hospitalizations are the key metric that will determine what is done.

“An increase in hospitalization will tell us virus started gaining strength two weeks ago and will tell us more are getting sick and require hospital care,” Colfax said.

The city has also set up a new set of guidelines for businesses that are already open like grocery stores, delivery services and restaurants.

They include creating a health and safety plan, ensuring social distancing and face coverings, providing cleaning materials, protecting customers by marking off 6 feet areas and cleaning high touch surfaces and ending self service of food items and handling of produce without purchasing it.

Existing stores will have to comply with the guidelines by Friday evening at 11:59 p.m.

If there is an expansion on Monday those stores will also have to comply.

