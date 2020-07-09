SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed is waiting for results for a coronavirus test.
This comes after she says she attended an event where someone had COVID-19.
Mayor Breed says the person who had the virus knew they were positive.
Breed says it’s “simply reckless” for those who test positive to go out and risk the lives of others.
Latest Stories:
- California faces COVID-19 test result delays as more than 100K are tested daily
- Group used fake businesses, prisoners’ IDs to steal $1.1M in unemployment benefits, California officials say
- Stanford shows support for international students following Trump’s new student visa guidelines
- San Mateo County establishes immigrant relief fund to help families during pandemic
- Mayor London Breed waiting for COVID-19 test results after being exposed at an event