Mayor London Breed waiting for COVID-19 test results after being exposed at an event

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed is waiting for results for a coronavirus test.

This comes after she says she attended an event where someone had COVID-19.

Mayor Breed says the person who had the virus knew they were positive.

Breed says it’s “simply reckless” for those who test positive to go out and risk the lives of others.

Today, I was informed that recently I attended an event that was also attended by an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.



Following consultation with the Department of Public Health, I’ve taken a COVID-19 test and am waiting for the results. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

