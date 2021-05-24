Mayor of Windsor officially resigns after sexual assault allegations

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) – The mayor of Windsor has officially resigned from his position on Monday after being accused of sexual assault by several women.

Mayor Dominic Foppoli submitted his resignation letter and on June 2, the Town Council is expected to discuss the resignation at their meeting.

Nine women have come forward accusing Foppoli of sexual assault.

Officials will present options in regards to filling the position.

“We are relieved to have this negative and tragic chapter behind us. The residents of Windsor

deserve the complete focus of the At-large Mayor and the Town Council on the many vitally

important matters we face,” said Town Manager Ken MacNab. “This has been a distraction, to

say the least. We can now turn to helping everyone who has been impacted by these allegations

to heal.”

Below is Dominic Foppoli’s resignation letter:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I officially resign today. Being the first elected

Mayor of Windsor was the highest professional honor of my life. Thank you, Ken, for your leadership and your friendship over the last few years. Thank you Maria and your team for being the greatest support staff a mayor could ever ask for. Ken, please pass along my unending appreciation to all of our amazing town employees. I’ve seen firsthand that it is their dedicated work that has made Windsor the greatest town in America. It has been a true honor to serve with them over the last nine years. I leave confident that the town will continue to prosper in their capable hands. I wish nothing but the best for our beloved Windsor going forward. Sincerely,

Your Mayor

Dominic Foppoli

On Friday, Foppoli announced his resignation as another woman, former reality TV star Farrah Abraham, came forward accusing the former mayor of ‘non-consensual acts.’

Reports said this incident occurred when Foppoli went to Palm Beach, Florida in March.

Abraham starred in the MTV reality shows “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom” more than a decade ago. Her attorney said she turned over evidence to police to support her account.

“This is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. She has physical proof,” Spencer Kuvin said. “We believe it is in felony territory.”

The investigation detailing other women’s accusations was published in the news six days after Abraham reported the alleged assault to police.

Town council member Esther Lemus is also among the victims. She reported being drugged and assaulted at two different times.

“The last 15 years, I felt one way about my story that we were friends, there was drinking, it was a mistake, he probably doesn’t even remember,” said Sophia Williams, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Foppoli in 2006. “To come to hear all these stories and a lot having to do with women being drugged and just recognizing that if that had been the case that my story could have been very different.”

In April, Foppoli stepped back from his ‘active role’ as mayor.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office is investigating the sexual allegations made against Foppoli and has not submitted its findings to the California Attorney General’s Office, which will determine whether to file criminal charges, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the department.

Windsor residents have said they want the entire town council to resign as well, not just Foppoli.

That’s because the council said it knew about allegations against Foppoli for at least three years.

In a special meeting held back in April, Windsor’s town manager said then-Mayor Debora Fudge received a letter in 2017 detailing an alleged incident against Foppoli from 2013. But the letter was never given to police, they said. Fudge currently serves as a councilwoman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.