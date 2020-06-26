Mayor Schaaf responds after Trump says living in Oakland is ‘like living in hell’

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf had some words for President Donald Trump after he criticized her city and others.

In an interview with Fox News, the president slammed the current state of Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago.

He quickly denied being racist after making remarks about the cities and even said Black people thank him for making such statements.

“They want help,” Trump said. “These cities, it’s like living in hell.”

Mayor Schaaf responded to the president on Twitter, explaining what her version of hell is.

Hell is another four years of this racist in the White House. #Vote #ElectionsMatter https://t.co/I2wEtsnVzJ — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) June 26, 2020

“Hell is another four years of this racist in the White House,” she wrote.

She also included the hashtags #Vote and #ElectionsMatter.

