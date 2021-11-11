Mayoral candidates discuss how to stop gun violence in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — There are now two mayoral candidates in the city of Oakland.

Gun violence is among the top issues this year. KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun spoke to both candidates about how they plan to stop it.

“Public safety is at the top of the list when it comes to what we must address in our community,” Loren Taylor said.

These year-to-date numbers show that to so far in 2021, the city of Oakland has experienced 119 homicides, compared to 109 people killed by this time last year.

Gun-related assaults are 33%.

Three recent shootings within a 24 hour period, stretching from the uptown district, Lake Merritt to deep East Oakland shows that gun violence is a citywide problem.

It’s not even safe on the freeway from stray bullets taking the life of a child.

Reporter: “As a mayor of oakland what will you do to bring a stop to gun violence in the city?“

“It is important that we have a law enforcement presence to hold the line, while we’re also investing to address the root causes that lead to the public safety challenges that we face,” Taylor said.

“You know I have fought for better public safety. We fought for historic investments in violence prevention,” Sheng Thao said. “It is always incredibly important that if we can prevent crimes before they happen that is what we should do.”

“We have to make sure that we have public safety response at the level to provide the safety and security for our residence. We have to invest in root causes and we can do both at the same time,” Taylor said.

“I also propose in passing a new public safety policy that will improve our recruitment and our retention of Oakland officers. We know that we have a retention issue here in the city of Oakland,” Thao said.