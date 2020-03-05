McClymonds High remains closed nearly 2 weeks after chemical found in groundwater

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – McClymonds High School remains closed in Oakland nearly two weeks after a cancer-causing chemical was found in the groundwater underneath the campus.

This week the entire school has been relocated to another campus.

Students hope their next move is the last one and that’s back to their own school.

It’s been a rough two weeks for the high school community.

Students are trying to make the best of it but they are frustrated.

“It’s been bad because I’m going off to college, and I don’t know what’s going on, where we’re going to move our location to. We keep moving locations,” senior Jalen Holmes said.

The school’s 350 students have been split up by grade levels and attended class at three different Oakland Unified School District campuses ever since their school was shut down last month.

The toxic chemical trichloroethylene, or TCE, was found in the groundwater underneath the campus.

As of Tuesday, all of the students, like senior Jalen Holmes, were moved to Ralph Bunche Academy.

While the Bunche students were sent to West Oakland Middle School to make room.

Holmes says not all of his classmates are handling the hassle well.

“They feel bad. They feel like we should go on strike, and stuff like that, since we don’t know what we’re going through, basically, but we feel like we need answers,” Holmes said.

“This is not something that any of us wanted to have happen. It was certainly something that we had nothing to do with,” John Sasaki with the school district said.

John Sasaki speaks for the school district and, reiterates, preliminary testing shows there are no traces of TCE in the air in any location of the school where people convene.

“There was one location on the campus where some TCE was discovered, and that was in the sump which is in the boiler room underneath the school. Now it wasn’t even found in the air in the room,” Sasaki said.

Sasaki says the school district is just waiting on the county and state health departments to certify the campus is safe to re-open.

So far, students have missed three days of class.

“I’m a just, you know, keep working until the end, the end of school,” Holmes said.

The school district hopes the students at McClymonds High can move back to their campus by the end of next week.

If not, then within two weeks.

