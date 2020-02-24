McClymonds HS closed for rest of week as air testing continues

OAKLAND (KRON) – McClymonds High School will remain closed for the rest of the week as air testing continues following the discovery of a cancer-causing chemical in the groundwater on campus last week.

According to the Oakland Unified School District, students will resume classes at various campuses including Westlake Middle School, West Oakland Middle School, and Ralph Bunch High School.

Officials said some field trips will also be planned for students later in the week.

The school’s closure comes after the cancer-causing chemical TCE was found in the groundwater last Thursday.

However, early testing at the high school is showing promising results, according to officials.

Dozens of samples taken at more than 50 spots across campus have so far turned up empty for the harmful chemical TCE.

Officials said all air samples for every classroom across the campus and every location where students and staff gather were tested.

However, Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki points out that these are only preliminary results.

