McClymonds HS remains closed as air testing continues for cancer-causing chemical found on campus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – McClymonds High School in Oakland will remain closed Monday after a cancer-causing chemical was found in the groundwater on campus.

The school has been closed since last week.

However, early testing at the high school is showing promising results, according to officials.

Dozens of samples taken at more than 50 spots across campus have so far turned up empty for the harmful chemical TCE.

Officials said all air samples for every classroom across the campus and every location where students and staff gather were tested.

However, Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki points out that these are only preliminary results.

Classes were canceled last Thursday after the chemical was found in the school’s groundwater.

Officials said the school is expected to be closed for at least the next week as more air testing will be done.

That’s had district officials scrambling to find someplace to put the more than 350 students.

Officials said in the meantime, OUSD is considering West Oakland Middle, Westlake Middle, and Ralph Bunche Academy as options to house students as officials said they may have students resume classes on Tuesday.

However, the goal is to have everyone back at McClymonds a week from Tuesday.

But first, final air testing needs to be completed.

