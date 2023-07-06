(KRON)– McDonald’s works went on strike Wednesday in San Jose to raise an alarm on a civil rights complaint filed by one of their coworkers against their manager.

The complaint alleges a pattern of sexual harassment and discrimination based on nationality. The manager is accused of making lewd comments to customers, discussing sexual activities, mimicking sexual acts at work and making derogatory comments about Hondurans.

This is the second time the manager has faced allegations of sexual harassment.