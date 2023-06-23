(KRON) — McDonald’s workers at a location in Oakland are holding a rally Friday morning after they say a change in store ownership resulted in their paid sick leave being zeroed out.

Cooks and cashiers say the McDonald’s located on Jackson Street did not grant two employees the sick leave that they accrued when they requested time off to either have surgery or to recover from a surgery.

The managers at the store said they couldn’t approve the employees’ requests due to the change in the store’s ownership, according to the employees. The workers impacted said they filed a complaint with Oakland’s Contract Compliance Unit.

The strike will start at 11 a.m. at 1330 Jackson Street in Oakland. Workers will be asking the store to reinstate the sick leave all the employees accrued under the previous ownership.