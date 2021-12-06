Mechanical bulls inside stolen storage trailer in Santa Rosa, suspects arrested

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa made arrests in connection to multiple storage trailer thefts, including one that had three mechanical bulls inside.

On Monday, police arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Galvez of Santa Rosa and 32-year-old Seamus Gilshenan Jr. of Santa Rosa.

They were both booked into the Sonoma County jail on multiple charges.

Around 8:43 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, officers responded to the 4000 block of Hwy 12 following reports of a stolen cargo trailer.

Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

According to a witness, a car sped out of a parking lot with the trailer being towed.

Police say the trailer had thousands of dollars worth of construction tools inside. They also got surveillance footage of the theft.

Around 8:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, officers responded to a cargo trailer theft in the area of Cleveland Ave. and 9th St.

There were three mechanical bulls in the trailer at the time, which were valued at about $8,000 each.

Surveillance video was obtained by police and they determined that the same vehicle was used in the theft from Nov. 28.

The victim posted to social media about the incident and a witness contacted the police.

With the help of witnesses, authorities were able to find the mechanical bulls in the area of West Barham Ave. and the railroad tracks.

According to officials, the bulls had been sold to a Santa Rosa resident who then saw the victim’s post online about the theft. They were returned to the owner.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 6, authorities spotted the suspicious car in the 3000 block of Cleveland Ave.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and searched the car. Police found evidence of additional thefts, power tools, bolt cutters, saws, and multiple styles of tow hitch receivers.

Police determined that the driver, Galvez, and the passenger, Gilshenan Jr., were the same suspects involved in the thefts.

In addition, detectives learned that the suspects were responsible for two other trailer thefts in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police say they broke into a locked cargo trailer in the 3100 block of Coffey Lane.