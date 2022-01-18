Mechanical issue disrupts Larkspur Ferry schedule

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some changes were made for the Tuesday morning Larkspur Ferry commute.

Two of the ferry rides have been cancelled, the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District announced. This is due to “unforeseen mechanical issues,” according to the district.

See the following changes:

Rider Alert, Larkspur Ferry, 1/18/22, due to unforeseen mechanical issues please note the following changes –

