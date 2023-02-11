SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A patient was evacuated by helicopter after a rollover crash in Sonoma County on Friday night, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.

(Photo courtesy of CHP) (Photo courtesy of CHP)

Photos from the scene show crews recovering the victims from the crash site in a vineyard. CalFire and the Napa County Fire Department were also on the scene.

CHP’s Helicopter 32 responded to the crash site, and transported one patient to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Two other patients were transported to a hospital in Napa. The collision is still being investigated by CHP.