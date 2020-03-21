Medical supplies needed in Santa Clara County as coronavirus cases increase

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, Silicon Valley is doing its part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County.

At least half a million dollars and thousands of medical supplies has been donated to those working on the front lines but the county needs more for what’s to come.

Santa Clara County has the most COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area. The money and equipment will go to the county’s public health care system.

“What we’re looking for are donations so we’re able to find more ventilators, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and all the things our front line employees need to be safe,” Cindy Chavez said.

Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors says the county is well prepared but bracing for more COVID-19 cases.

“We have enough of those supplies based on what we were planning for today but COVID-19 is something we weren’t planning for so this is an opportunity for us to get prepared in advanced for what we know the coming weeks will bring which is more people who are sick and we want to make sure our front line employees are healthy, safe and well,” Chavez said.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called the health crisis a storm.

‘This is no different, we’re going to do this and we’re going to do this together,” he said.

There is now a donation drive for money and supplies.

So far businesses and non profits showed their generosity.

“In one phone call yesterday, with a virtual phone call with members of the Silicon Valley leadership group and Supervisor Chavez and Mayor Liccardo, we were able to raise within 60 minutes $596,000,” Carl Guardino said.

The Silicon Valley leadership group is leading the effort.

The group’s CEO Carl Gaurdino worked out a plan for donors.

“Zero management fees, zero processing or platform fees, zero banking fees,” Guardino said. “So that 100 percent of every contribution goes to the life saving equipment that are front line doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers need throughout Santa Clara County as we battle the COVID-19 challenge.”

Thousands of supplies from respirators, surgical masks, gloves, hazmat suits have been donated. The goal is to buy 400 ventilators with the money.

Organizers say even one or 10 bottles of sanitizing products will keep workers healthy to save lives.

“Just grateful that the private sector working together with the county and so many non profits that are out there supporting our community are helping us find ways to get through this together and hopefully provide a great model for the rest of the country,” Liccardo said.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Valley Medical Center Foundation on Clove Drive.

