Meet ‘Bear’: Dog trained to help crime victims in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — His favorite treats are carrots and apples.

He understands more than 40 commands — even some in a second language.

‘Bear’ is a certified assistance dog and the newest member of the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The 2-year-old dog will spend his days helping victims of crime, specifically children in the East Bay.

The pup is specially trained to work with both adults and children in courtrooms and stressful settings.

‘Bear’ and his handler were both certified by the Canine Companions for Independence.

The pup is prepared to provide emotional support during criminal cases.

