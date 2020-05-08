Meet Magnolia: Bay Area cutie crowned Gerber 2020 spokesbaby

ROSS, Calif. (KRON) – Meet the newest addition to the Gerber family, Magnolia!

Magnolia Earl, who hails from the town of Ross in Marin County, was revealed Friday as Gerber’s 2020 spokesbaby.

Magnolia was picked from over 327,000 other babies to represent the Gerber brand.

Adopted by her family last year, Magnolia celebrates her very first birthday tomorrow on May 9.

Magnolia Earl, 2020 Gerber spokesbaby / Gerber

“Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story,” Courtney Earl, Magnolia’s mother, said. “Winning (the) photo search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

As Gerber’s spokesbaby, Magnolia will be featured on all Gerber social media channels and marketing campaigns.

Additionally, the Earl family will receive a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber attire, and $1,000 from Walmart as well as cell phones with a year of free unlimited service courtesy of Verizon.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” proud mama Courtney said.

The Gerber spokesbaby campaign is in its 10th year.

Congrats to Magnolia and the rest of the Earl family!

