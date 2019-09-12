Meet the Bay Area’s ‘super commuters,’ traveling more than 90 minutes to work each day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We don’t have to tell you that commutes are long in the Bay Area, but a new study done by apartmentlist.com is identifying a super commuter as someone who travels 90 minutes or more to work each day.

Nationally, an average of 2.9 percent of workers are super commuters.

But in the Bay Area, between Solano and Contra Costa counties alone, more than 14 percent of workers are making that trek and thankfully we have enough public transit options to accommodate.

Armed with backpacks, lunch pails, laptops and headphones, super commuters filed onto the San Francisco ferry Wednesday night and settled in for the ride home

“When you live in Napa and you’re in the tech industry, it’s rather limited in your options so you have to go into the city,” said system engineer Michael Timpe.

Timpe makes the trek to San Francisco three times a week.

He says catching the ferry, is pretty sustainable

“It’s about double the cost to live in the city, so even with the cost of taking the ferry and parking, it makes more sense to do that,” he said.

Tirzah Love and her business partner Eva Morris feel the same way.

They’re part of the 14 percent of super commuters who feel an hour on water beats sitting in traffic

“I realized that I do not have to be on BART, bus or driving for three hours trying to get back and forth home, so when I get on the ferry, I’m productive,” she said.

Though the travel time might seem like a hassle, with housing costs skyrocketing in the city, experts expect the number of super commuters to keep rising

Some commuters told KRON4 they’ve thought about moving to San Francisco — but asked who can afford the cost of living.

