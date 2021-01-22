Mega Millions draw nears one billion dollars

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — KRON4’s Sara Stinson was in Fremont where the Mega Millions lotto will draw the numbers for a whopping 970 million dollar jackpot.

This is the third time in history one of America’s national jackpot games has neared the one billion​ mark.

After taxes get taken out – the jackpot comes out to 716 million dollars in cash!

On Tuesday – a single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland and was the winner of the 731 million dollar jackpot, the first to get the full top prize in months.

The Mega Millions drawing will happen tonight at eleven, and we shall see if anyone has the lucky numbers taking home the big jackpot.