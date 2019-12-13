Mega Millions jackpot rises to $340M for Friday the 13th drawing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re feeling lucky this Friday the 13th — you might want to buy a lottery ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at a cool $340 million — and if you’re the winner, you’ll take home about $230 million.

Not bad for a holiday season lottery win!

The drawing takes place at 8 p.m. Friday night.

A total of six people have won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday the 13th — the most recent in October 2017.

None of those six jackpots were won in California and Friday’s marks the largest jackpot of them all.

To win, you have to match five numbers between 1 and 70 and one number, the Mega Ball, between 1 and 25.

If you don’t correctly choose the Mega Ball but match the five others numbers, you’ll still take home $1 million.

