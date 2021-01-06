Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $2.3 million bought at East Bay gas station

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (BCN) – A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a gas station in Brentwood for Tuesday’s drawing is now worth more than $2.3 million, California Lottery officials said.
The ticket bought at the Chevron station at 5591 Lone Tree Way is worth $2,390,663 after it matched all 5 numbers — 20, 32, 51, 55, and 57 — but did not match the Mega number of 4.
Because no one hit the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, the next drawing Friday will have a jackpot of at least $490 million, according to lottery officials.
No information about who purchased the winning ticket was immediately available.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
