SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Time to check those tickets!

At 8 p.m. today, the Mega Millions numbers for a $565 million drawing were announced. They are 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and the Megaplier number is 11.

If you win tonight’s cash option, you win $289.8 million.

The next drawing, if there’s no winner, is Friday at 8 p.m.