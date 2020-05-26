HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – It was expected to happen and it did.

Memorial Day crowds flocked to Bay Area beaches to escape the heat.

Half Moon Bay seeing lots of visitors amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The crowds made some locals uneasy, while others saw it as a way to get out from being stuck at home.

A good idea? Or an unsafe defiance of shelter in place orders?

Crowds flock to Surfer’s Beach in Half Moon Bay. Many laying in the sand were out of towners, a distressing sight for locals.

“I think they’re being a little frivolous in coming here and not really respecting that sort of space for us, yeah,” Paula Bell said.

El Granada resident Paula Bell is happy local businesses are seeing more customers but groups of people from outside of the county could contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

“There’s not a lot of people practicing social distancing,” Mary Joshua said.

The traffic moving along Pacific Coast Highway has been bleeding into residential areas.

Neighborhoods have been flooded with cars because the beach parking lots have been closed.

“Preferably at this point it would be better if they opened up the parking spots because they’re gonna go hang out at the beach anyway, at least this way they’re out of our neighborhood and not trashing it,” a resident said.

Trash is a problem at the beach as well. Cans were seen overflowing.

“I understand their draw to be here but it has to be respected,” Paula said.

For families still on the beach Monday evening, most seemed to be spread out.

One of those families came down from Fremont for some peace of mind.

“I think people should come out, it’s nice, just be safe, keep your distance. It’s not really that bad out there,” a Fremont man said.

Some locals however fear these beach crowds may cause a backfire in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve been very lucky with minimal amount of COVID here on the coast, we’ve done a great job of sheltering in place, and with all these people coming out, we don’t know what’s going to happen, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Mary said.

