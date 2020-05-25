Memorial Day events across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Monday is Memorial Day, which honors military personnel who died in service.

There will be several events happening across the Bay Area:

Presidio Day Memorial Event

Ceremony begins at 11:45 a.m.

Ancestry’s Parade of Heroes

Virtual performances, interviews and a special tribute to the 75th anniversary of WWII. The livestream will be available on Ancestry’s Facebook page. 8 a.m.

Los Gatos Memorial Park Virtual Celebration

Honor local heroes and join a special livestream of the annual celebration on losgatosmemorialpark.com. 10 a.m. to noon.

Walnut Creek Virtual Memorial Day Event

The event will be broadcast live on the City website and YouTube channel, featuring remarks from local city leaders an church leaders. There will also be highlights from the Walnut Creek Concert Band. 11 a.m. to noon.

Antioch Vets Memorial Day Remembrance

People are encouraged to travel by car and cruise past places where the military is remembered, such as L Street Monument, Oakview Memorial Cemetery, and the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds. There is no staging area. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Black Churches Memorial Day Rally

Black religious leaders in San Francisco will come together to deliver a “social distancing sermon” to call public attention to the need to affirm life during the pandemic.

Memorial Day Caravan For Peace

The caravan starts from Stevens Creek and Winchester Boulevards in San Jose where people will gather in the parking lot by David’s Bridal to decorate cars, collect donation money, and line up together. It will end at the parking lot behind the Roosevelt Community Center. 3 p.m.

USS Hornet Virtual Tour

While the Hornet museum remains closed to the public, making its usual Memorial Day programming unavailable, patrons can honor the federal holiday by taking a virtual tour of the museum, from the ship’s bridge to the engine room. The ship’s website also offers activities for younger audiences, including Apollo 11 coloring pages, an aircraft carrier Hornet puzzle collection, a paper airplane experiment and more.

