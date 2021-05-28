Memorial Day gas prices at an all time high

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Yoli Aceves was live in Burlingame where gas prices are at an all time high.

One Chevron station had prices up to $4.39 per gallon of unleaded gas.

While experts say that the high prices won’t deter much of the population, who’s itching to get away after being stuck inside for a year, one driver says she’s staying home.

“I’m only taking my car to work, going home, back to work. Doing the groceries, because of the prices. I cannot afford to go on a road trip because of the high price of the gas right now.”

Average gas prices around the Bay Area include: