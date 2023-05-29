SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday is Memorial Day, an annual commemoration for members of the United States military who have paid the ultimate price. In Arlington, Virginia, President Joe Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Around the country, communities took part in the holiday that pays tribute to America’s fallen heroes.

Here in the Bay Area, there were also a number of local remembrances Monday.

Memorial Day service aboard U.S.S. Hornet in Alameda

In Alameda, an annual Memorial Day service occurred aboard the U.S.S. Hornet, a World War II era aircraft carrier. The key speaker was a U.S. Army veteran who works at the Hornet.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford reports.

San Francisco Memorial Day commemoration in the Presidio

In San Francisco, the annual Memorial Day commemoration took place at the San Francisco National Cemetary at the Presidio. KRON4’s Ken Wayne was in attendance to emcee the event, which was also attended by U.S. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Walnut Creek honors the 70th anniversary of the Korean War’s end

The ceremony specifically honored Walnut Creek residents who were killed during the conflict. KRON4’s Michael Thomas was there and brings us this report.