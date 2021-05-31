Hottest day of the year brings fire danger and warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Memorial Day is by far the hottest day of 2021 for the Bay Area.

Temperatures in some places are expected to get into the triple digits, breaking records for high heat.

The North and East Bays will feel the warmest weather as the day goes on, the National Weather Service said.

Hot temperatures return to the interior this Memorial Day while onshore flow will keep conditions cooler near the coast. The warmest temperatures look to impact the North Bay and East Bay this afternoon. Stay hydrated. 🥤 #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/TfeMq0ismq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 31, 2021

With the blazing sun comes danger for fire and heat-related illnesses. A Heat Advisory will be in place from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday.

People planning to make use of their day off from work should avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest time of the day – maybe keep the hiking and picnics to shady, tree-lined areas.

Try to stay in air-conditioned areas and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Keep in mind that the pavement could be unbearably hot for dogs while taking them for a walk.

NWS also wants people who try to cool off at the coast to watch out for dangerous rip currents.