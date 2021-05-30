Memorial Day remembrance: Honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For some across the county, Memorial Day is a chance to indulge in a 3-day weekend, barbecue with friends and family.

But that’s not actually what this weekend is about.

For family and friends of our service members, this weekend is one to remember and honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

People, like Lieutenant Ken Ballard. He was killed in action in Iraq 17 years ago, today.

His mother Karen shares his legacy and discusses how we can continue honoring our heroes like Ken.

Her biggest plea, is to not make the mistake of saying “Happy Memorial Day.”

“Please don’t say ‘Happy Memorial Day.’ That would be my advice to people. It’s not a happy day. Knowing all of the people that have fallen fighting for peace.”